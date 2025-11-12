Max Blumenthal: MAGA Civil War, Israel, and the Right’s Donor Class

In this Dialogue Works interview, Max Blumenthal breaks down the escalating infighting within the MAGA right as the party base grows openly critical of Trump-era leadership and pro-Israel orthodoxy. Using the Kash Patel controversy and recent lawsuits as case studies, Blumenthal highlights how grassroots activists and donors are shaping GOP strategy amid mainstream media silence. The conversation covers influential roles of figures like Tucker Carlson and JD Vance, criticisms of U.S. foreign policy from Gaza to Venezuela, and tensions between America First voices and entrenched establishment operatives.