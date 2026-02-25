Max Blumenthal: How Trump was trapped into Iran war

Max Blumenthal joins Dialogue Works to expose how the National Endowment for Democracy quietly turned Iran’s June riots into a Pentagon talking point, boasting in open session of deploying 200 covert Starlink terminals and partnering with monarchist networks to inflate the death toll into a pretext for war. He traces how this “private CIA” infrastructure, combined with crushing U.S. sanctions, trapped Trump into promising “help is on the way,” then green‑lighting a massive carrier buildup that left him effectively subcontracted to Netanyahu and a small clique of Zionist billionaires and fixers like Kushner and Witkoff. From there, Blumenthal walks through the bigger picture: an Iran that has reached near military parity with Israel through indigenous missiles and drones, Pentagon brass quietly warning the war is unwinnable, Arab vassal states jolted by Mike Huckabee’s on‑air Greater Israel fantasies, and a Trump family that now believes it’s at the mercy of the same oligarchic “they” driving the region toward a long, possibly nuclear, Greater Israel war.