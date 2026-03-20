Max Blumenthal explains to Chris Hedges how Zionist actors in the U.S. and Israel waged a psychological warfare campaign that targeted Trump to drive him into war with Iran. To do so, Blumenthal says, they exploited a deep feeling of paranoia in Trump — and convinced him that the Iranians sought to assassinate him.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Max Blumenthal: How Israel and tbe FBI psy-opped Trump
The Chris Hedges Report
Mar 20, 2026
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes