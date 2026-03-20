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Max Blumenthal: How Israel and tbe FBI psy-opped Trump

The Chris Hedges Report
The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Mar 20, 2026

Max Blumenthal explains to Chris Hedges how Zionist actors in the U.S. and Israel waged a psychological warfare campaign that targeted Trump to drive him into war with Iran. To do so, Blumenthal says, they exploited a deep feeling of paranoia in Trump — and convinced him that the Iranians sought to assassinate him.

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