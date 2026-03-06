Max Blumenthal: How a Terror Cult, Zionist Oligarchs, and a Fake Pentagon Tough Guy Led Trump’s March into Hell

Max Blumenthal goes on Judging Freedom and basically rips the mask off Trump’s Iran adventure as an MEK–Netanyahu–Epstein production, run through a bought Pentagon and a captive Senate. He walks Judge Napolitano through his confrontation with MEK‑payrolled General Jack Keane gloating that sanctions are “choking” Iranians, then shows how Netanyahu, Adelson cash and a network of Israel‑aligned handlers rewired Trump from “anti–regime change” candidate into the president who literally opened the gates of hell by killing the Ayatollah. What D.C. is selling as smart power, Blumenthal frames as a delusional Vietnam‑style project for Israel and the Epstein class, with Kurds as Trojan horse and U.S. troops as expendable cannon fodder.