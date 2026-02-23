Max Blumenthal: Greater Israel’s War Calendar and the Epstein Class Cartel Running Trump

Max Blumenthal joins George Galloway on MOATS to lay out how Netanyahu’s rented American president has been handed a war calendar written in Tel Aviv, with a fake 10‑day “diplomacy” window timed to Purim and Ramadan and backed by the biggest U.S. naval build‑up since Iraq. He argues that Trump is no longer making Iran policy at all, having ceded the wheel to Likudnik neocons, Adelson money, and an Epstein‑class oligarchy that needs regime change in Tehran to preserve Israel’s fading military edge—and that his own brush with an armed intruder at Mar‑a‑Lago now makes him fear what defying “Greater Israel” might mean for his personal safety. Blumenthal hails Tucker Carlson’s evisceration of Christian Zionist ambassador Mike Huckabee—who on camera endorsed a biblical land‑grab from the Nile to the Euphrates—as a rare act of real journalism that embarrassed Arab vassal states and briefly complicated the rush to war, while both U.S. parties, from Schumer to AOC’s regime‑change “left,” quietly enable Trump’s escalations. In the background, he says, sits the deeper architecture of state capture: AIPAC‑manufactured careers, Susie Wiles literally moving from advising Netanyahu to gatekeeping the White House, Epstein’s network of Rothschilds, bankers and tech billionaires, and figures like Howard Lutnick and Eric Trump cashing in on tariffs, crypto, and Israeli drones—what Blumenthal calls the “conspiracy theory of late‑stage capitalism,” a system run not by democracy but by a cartel of zionist oligarchs marching us toward a regional, possibly nuclear, war.