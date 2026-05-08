Max Blumenthal exposes 'antisemitic' stabbing in UK

In an interview with Katie Halper, Max Blumenthal says the UK is using a wave of suspicious attacks and anti-Palestine panic to criminalize dissent, smear Iran, and tighten control as the public turns against the pro-Israel establishment.
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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