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Max Blumenthal exposes 'antisemitic' stabbing in UK

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The Grayzone
May 08, 2026

In an interview with Katie Halper, Max Blumenthal says the UK is using a wave of suspicious attacks and anti-Palestine panic to criminalize dissent, smear Iran, and tighten control as the public turns against the pro-Israel establishment.

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