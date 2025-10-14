The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal: Colonial warplay disguised as diplomacy

Oct 14, 2025
Max Blumenthal dismantles Trump's Gaza “peace plan” as a smokescreen for ongoing ethnic cleansing. This interview exposes the collusion between Zionist interests, imperial powers, and Arab monarchies, revealing the brutal realities behind Trump’s empty promises of peace.

