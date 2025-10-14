Max Blumenthal: Colonial warplay disguised as diplomacy

Max Blumenthal dismantles Trump's Gaza “peace plan” as a smokescreen for ongoing ethnic cleansing. This interview exposes the collusion between Zionist interests, imperial powers, and Arab monarchies, revealing the brutal realities behind Trump’s empty promises of peace.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes