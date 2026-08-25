'MAGA's man in Latin America' arrested for murder-for-hire plot

Lurking behind Trump aligned leaders such as Javier Milei, Daniel Noboa, Jair Bolsonaro, and Nayib Bukele are lesser known but highly influential operatives who dictate the course of events in their countries.



Perhaps the most consequential of these figures is Fernando Cerimedo, a top advisor to the right-wing Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, who’s known as MAGA’s man in Latin America.



On August 18, Cerimedo was arrested and accused of masterminding an attack that would have killed his ex-girlfriend, the Bolivian lawyer Nadia Beller, who is pregnant.



Beller miraculously survived four shots at point-blank range, and from her hospital bed, in a desperate bid to avoid being murdered, she denounced Cerimedo.



The Grayzone reports on how Cerimedo's testimony exposes much more than her ex's lethal intentions. Beller reveals an entire network of CIA assets manipulating Latin American politics on behalf of Trump's Washington, and explains how a deluge of dark money has corrupted the continent's politics, shattering national sovereignty and enabling the plunder of all nations now under US control.