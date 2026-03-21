The Grayzone

The Grayzone

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MAGA goons smear The Grayzone to get back at Joe Kent

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Mar 21, 2026

Max Blumenthal responds to wildly mendacious smears by Glenn Beck and Laura Loomer seeking to link him to Joe Kent’s dramatic resignation, and explains why Kent’s courageous stand is the beginning of the end for a Trump administration fully under the sway of Netanyahu’s Israel.

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