MAGA goons smear The Grayzone to get back at Joe Kent

Max Blumenthal responds to wildly mendacious smears by Glenn Beck and Laura Loomer seeking to link him to Joe Kent’s dramatic resignation, and explains why Kent’s courageous stand is the beginning of the end for a Trump administration fully under the sway of Netanyahu’s Israel.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes