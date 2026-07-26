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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
3h

They're such a sham, they just mix these idiots in a bowl and out they plop in another corrupt role in another corrupt org (e.g., World Bank, United Nothing aka UN, NATO, E(non)U etc.) or government body.

The people in Britain need a revolution!

Wouldn't it be great if Iran's missiles could reach Downing Street, Westminster and Buckingham Palace all at the same time, my life long dream would come true!

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