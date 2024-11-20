In a bid to “keep Ukraine fighting,” a covert cell of British military strategists and spooks plotted to destroy “media outriders” that threatened their narrative. Among their top targets was The Grayzone. Leaked documents obtained by The Grayzone have revealed the existence of a British military-intelligence cabal, which plotted since the onset of the Ukraine proxy war to prolong the conflict “at all costs.” Known as Project Alchemy, the secret cell was convened under the watch of the British Ministry […]

