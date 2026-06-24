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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
5h

Jeffrey Sachs often remarks that the British Empire was the worst. But now we have an equally insane hegemony led by equally ruthless idiots. At last, the US and Israel, being evil to the core, is going down in disgrace.

Good and informative article, Kit. Thanks.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
5h

And they are doing the same today thoroughout the UK. Horrid people.

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