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Jim Hogue's avatar
Jim Hogue
13h

"Governments lie." I F Stone Let's stop them if we can, at least from protecting the guilty.

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
11h

Great article, thanks and highlighting the ongoing government coverups and deceit. Burnham is another puppet!

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