The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eileen Engel's avatar
Eileen Engel
Oct 4

How unequal the treatment of Naturalized citizens of Arab ancestry. It’s unbelievable.

And what a grave example of insincere negotiation while prying this hostage from his Gaza captors.

Reply
Share
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
Oct 4

Regarding the Rebbe Schneerson, I've exposed this absolute demon - a child rapist and torturer - which all U.S. Presidents since Carter have praised and revered.

- Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson

https://fournier.substack.com/i/211273161/lubavitcher-rebbe-menachem-mendel-schneerson

Excerpt of what this demon has done:

From the testimony of victim, Toos Nijenhuis who had been repeatedly sexually abused and tortured by Rebbe Schneerson when she was a young girl during the early 1970s.

Out of respect to the GZ, I will not post the heinous account here since it is too graphic and disturbing, but you can click the link above to see what kind of monster(s) we are dealing with.

We need to continue to expose these monsters. Any parent out there, including Max, needs to be aware what these people are capable of.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture