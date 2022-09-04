Katie Halper: Dark Brandon

The Grayzone

Sep 04, 2022

Max Blumenthal & Katie Halper react to Biden's "Dark Brandon" speech

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal is joined by Katie Halper to watch and analyze Biden's American exceptionalist address painting "Maga Republicans" as an existential threat to the "soul of America."

