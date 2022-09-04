Katie Halper: Dark Brandon

Video on The Grayzone's YouTube Channel
Max Blumenthal & Katie Halper react to Biden's "Dark Brandon" speech
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal is joined by Katie Halper to watch and analyze Biden's American exceptionalist address painting "Maga Republicans" as an existential threat to the "soul of America."
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
Max Blumenthal:
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
Katie Halper:
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKatieHalperShow