The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mintvint's avatar
Mintvint
8m

Great work, Max! Also, thanks for the laugh. 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture