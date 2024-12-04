Max BlumenthalJudge Napolitano: Who Is Sebastian Gorka?11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:28-29:28Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Judge Napolitano: Who Is Sebastian Gorka?The GrayzoneDec 04, 20241ShareMax Blumenthal: Who Is Sebastian Gorka?From the Judging Freedom podcastDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMax BlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.comhttps://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthalhttps://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeThe GrayzoneRecent EpisodesIranian monarchists say US bombing of girl's school was 'worth it'16 hrs ago • The Grayzone'We have only us and our God to rely on' - Dr. Setareh Sadeqi on Iran's fight after KhameneiMar 9 • The GrayzoneMax Blumenthal: How a Terror Cult, Zionist Oligarchs, and a Fake Pentagon Tough Guy Led Trump’s March into HellMar 6 • The GrayzoneIsraeli Infiltration Of Trump Admin Explained In Three MinutesMar 6 • The Grayzone🔴 Then become a martyr - The Grayzone liveMar 3 • The GrayzoneMax Blumenthal: US pushing Israeli first strike to trigger IranFeb 26 • The GrayzoneMax Blumenthal: How Trump was trapped into Iran warFeb 25 • The GrayzoneMax Blumenthal: Greater Israel’s War Calendar and the Epstein Class Cartel Running TrumpFeb 23 • The Grayzone