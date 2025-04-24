Max Blumenthal assesses the chaos at the Trump Pentagon under the abysmal leadership of Pete Hegseth, and how it might shape a potential war with Iran. He also discusses his recent interview with a leader of Yemen's Ansarallah, and the failures so far of the US military to achieve any stated objectives against the popular Houthi movement.
Judge Napolitano: Trump Pentagon fumbles at home, fails in Yemen
Apr 24, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post