Judge Napolitano: Trump Pentagon fumbles at home, fails in Yemen

Apr 24, 2025
Max Blumenthal assesses the chaos at the Trump Pentagon under the abysmal leadership of Pete Hegseth, and how it might shape a potential war with Iran. He also discusses his recent interview with a leader of Yemen's Ansarallah, and the failures so far of the US military to achieve any stated objectives against the popular Houthi movement.

