Max Blumenthal discusses a US senator’s call for the fbi to investigate code pink on specious grounds, the inflammatory US tour of Israeli fascist Itamar Ben Gvir, and Trump’s failing negotiating strategy in Ukraine.
Judge Napolitano: The New McCarthyism Escalates w/ Max Blumenthal
May 01, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
