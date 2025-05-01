The Grayzone

The Grayzone

1

Judge Napolitano: The New McCarthyism Escalates w/ Max Blumenthal

The Grayzone
May 01, 2025
Transcript

Max Blumenthal discusses a US senator’s call for the fbi to investigate code pink on specious grounds, the inflammatory US tour of Israeli fascist Itamar Ben Gvir, and Trump’s failing negotiating strategy in Ukraine.

