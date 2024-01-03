The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Judge Napolitano: Max takes on the Israeli Press.
0:00
-25:28

Judge Napolitano: Max takes on the Israeli Press.

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jan 03, 2024

Max Blumenthal: Max takes on the Israeli Press.

Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nENBRE8ykvM

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture