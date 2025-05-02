Aaron Maté joins Judge Andrew Napolitano to dissect Donald Trump’s claim that he could swiftly end the Ukraine war through negotiations with Russia. The conversation covers Russia’s unyielding demands, U.S. co-belligerence, NATO expansion, and Trump’s mixed signals on diplomacy. They also touch on Trump’s recent firings within his national security team and how “tough guy” tactics might sabotage serious peace talks with Russia, Iran, and others. Can Trump choose between diplomacy and hawkish posturing—or does trying to do both doom any hope of peace?
Judge Napolitano: Can Trump Really End the Ukraine War? w/ Aaron Maté
May 02, 2025
Max Blumenthal
