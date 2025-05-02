The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
9

Judge Napolitano: Can Trump Really End the Ukraine War? w/ Aaron Maté

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
May 02, 2025
1
9
Share
Transcript

Aaron Maté joins Judge Andrew Napolitano to dissect Donald Trump’s claim that he could swiftly end the Ukraine war through negotiations with Russia. The conversation covers Russia’s unyielding demands, U.S. co-belligerence, NATO expansion, and Trump’s mixed signals on diplomacy. They also touch on Trump’s recent firings within his national security team and how “tough guy” tactics might sabotage serious peace talks with Russia, Iran, and others. Can Trump choose between diplomacy and hawkish posturing—or does trying to do both doom any hope of peace?

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture