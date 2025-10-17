Jordan Goudreau exposes US gov't role in disastrous Venezuela coup plot

Facing years in prison on federal arms trafficking charges, former US Green Beret and mercenary Jordan Goudreau presents his side of the story in this explosive tell-all interview with The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal.

Lampooned in the media for his failed "Bay of Piglets" plot, Goudreau insists he was the scapegoat for a clandestine 2020 "Operation Gideon" which was well known to and blessed by the highest levels of the US government.

Goudreau details previously unseen court documents and FBI files containing testimony of those involved in the plan to invade Venezuela and overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.

The files include FBI interviews with participants in the plot which demonstrate foreknowledge of the plot by Trump associates, leaders of the government of Colombia, CIA assets, and officials working directly under Vice President Mike Pence and Trump, and strongly suggest their support for it.

This interview provides a revealing backdrop for the latest phase of the US assault on Venezuela, as Trump directs a deadly naval blockade against the oil-rich country and authorizes "lethal" CIA action against its leadership.