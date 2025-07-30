The Grayzone

Sean Griobhtha
5h

Dumber Than Dumb (anti-genocide song, one of many) written by Andrew Brel and performed by Logan Twain.

“We’re trained to obey, let the worst succeed. We’re taught how not to read, vote the lowest-to-lead.

“We watch them kill kids every moment each day. While we give thanks and pray, let God lead the way

“My brain feels numb. We’re so dumb we don’t know how dumb we’ve become. Dumbed down dumber than dumb. Dumber than dumb. That’s how dumb we’ve become.”

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/dumber-than-dumb

