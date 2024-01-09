The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Jimmy Dore Show: Max Blumenthal on Israel's deceptions
0:00
-41:25

Jimmy Dore Show: Max Blumenthal on Israel's deceptions

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jan 09, 2024

Max covers Israel's lies about Oct 7th and its genocidal assault on Palestine.

Live on January 8th, 2024

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture