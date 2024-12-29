The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Jimmy Dore: Devouring Syria
0:00
-40:40

Jimmy Dore: Devouring Syria

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Dec 29, 2024

Max Blumenthal on The Jimmy Dore Show discussing the dividing up and devouring of Syria by its neighbors, the rebranding of Al Qaeda and the shifting politics of Tulsi Gabbard.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture