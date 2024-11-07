Jimmy Dore: Americans rejected failed liberal establishment
Jimmy Dore joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate to offer his take on Trump's landslide victory, and the mass rejection of the Democrats' neoliberal policies.
