Max Blumenthal on JFK's 'peace speech' and the new Cold War

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal joined the JFK Peace Speech Committee on September 18, for its monthly screening of John F. Kennedy's riveting June 10, 1963 speech calling for nuclear de-escalation and urging Americans to understand the Soviet perspective. Blumenthal framed the speech as a warning against the regime change wars the US waged after the end of the first Cold War, and charted Washington's destructive revival of military brinksmanship with Russia and other official enemies.

