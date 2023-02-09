The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Jeremy Loffredo: US mining Africa to Death
Jeremy Loffredo: US mining Africa to Death

Feb 09, 2023

Jeremy Loffredo discusses his recent article in The Grayzone (1/23/23), US Africa Leaders Summit promises more exploitation for Africa, record profits for US mining firms. Recent deals between US Secretary of State Tony Blinken and African heads of state promise eye-popping profits for US mining multinationals and fewer protections for African laborers “toiling in subhuman conditions” to drive the digital revolution.

