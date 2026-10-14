Israel's pager attack: viral investigative film goes behind the scenes

The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed sat down with Radwan Mortada, the Lebanese journalist behind The Trap — a new documentary on Israel’s notorious pager attacks that’s become one of Al Jazeera most-watched documentaries in recent history.



In this exclusive interview, filmed in Beirut, Mortada took The Grayzone behind the scenes and revealed how he tracked down key players in the attack, why it’s likely many of them knew they were working with Israel, and why he believes the cover up continues to this day.



Watch The Trap here. For English subtitles, click the settings icon and choose the second option.