The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eileen Gibson's avatar
Eileen Gibson
5m

The chronology, the actions taken and the statements made by the Israeli government show it to be a terrible decision in the continuing genocide of the Palestinian people and children. Thank you for your knowledgeble work and brave expositions before and throughout.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
6m

“The challenge we face is a test of our integrity. We are all on trial, we are all under judgment. The issue is not political or social expediency. The issue is whether we are morally strong, whether we are… worthy to answer… Shall we continue to be deaf, shall we continue to be sensitive only when our own needs and interests are involved?

“We have attained a high standard of living. We must seek to attain a high standard of thinking… There is nothing in the world that may be regarded as holy as eliminating anguish, as alleviating pain.”

The Insecurity Of Freedom – Abraham Joshua Heschel

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-puppets

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture