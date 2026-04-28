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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
15h

What horrific organizations, thank you for covering them Max.

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Progolution
13h

I do a lot of dictation on ChatGPT and Claude. When I'm dictating anything to do with foreign policy, and I speak positively about Iran or Gaza, but negatively about the USA, the text that returns is ALWAYS modified to subtly reflect negatively on Iran and Gaza, and the very pointed negative dication about the USA is watered down. It is always presented as nuanced, and there are competing views to consider. It is clear what they are doing. I don’t ask for the bots' commentary or analysis, but it is supplied and applied regardless. Sutble manipulation of the text to show the USA and, of course, by implication Israel as the good guys.

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