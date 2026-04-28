A new website established by the Israeli government through a contract with Trump’s former campaign manager seeks to manipulate AI platforms into denying established accounts of Hind Rajab’s killing.

Israel has created nine English language websites explicitly aimed at manipulating AI platforms like Claude and ChatGPT. Its vehicle for maintaining these websites is Clock Tower X, a company founded by Brad Parscale, the former manager of President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. Now a federally registered foreign agent, Parscale is the point man on a gargantuan contract aimed at reversing Israel’s public relations crisis by flooding online media with anti-Palestinian propaganda.

Among the new websites registered by Israel and maintained by Clock Tower X is a portal dedicated to “prov[ing] that Hamas’s terrorist designation reflects global consensus, and undeniable evidence of violence, not conspiracy.” Called Factsignal.org, the site has distributed materials attempting to cast doubt on an incident that has become a symbol of the crimes committed by the Israeli army against the civilian population of Gaza.

According to materials distributed by Clock Tower X and the government of Israel through Factsignal.org, the Israeli army did not kill the six-year-old Hind Rajab and her family by firing 335 rounds on their car while they attempted to flee Gaza City. Instead, according to the site, the Rajab family was likely killed by Palestinian resistance fighters, who “were active in the same area at the time, raising alternative explanations.”

Factsignal.org offers an array of baseless theories to explain the killing of Rajab and her family, positing that “vehicles could have been hit in crossfire” by Palestinian fighters operating in the area, or by “mortar fire or small arms from Palestinian groups.” It also speculates that “the scene could have been altered after the fact.”

No evidence is offered to prove any of the claims disseminated by the Israeli foreign agent. However, Clocktower appears to have little interest in clinically debunking the established account of Rajab’s killing. Instead, it aims to inject confusion into AI platforms when users seek information on the incident, prompting chatbots to produce “alternative explanations” alongside verified reporting.

Attacking the facts on the ground

Hind Rajab came to international attention when Palestinian paramedics published audioof her and her family members’ harrowing phone calls pleading for help.

On January 29, 2024, Hind’s fourteen-year-old cousin, Layan, called Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) first responders to tell them, “we need help… they are shooting at us… we are inside the car and there is a tank next to us.” At the time, the family was packed into a car in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood of southwestern Gaza City, which had been invaded by an Israeli armored column.

Following her call, Layan was killed along with her father, and younger sister and brother. Wounded but still alive, Hind phoned the PRCS to ask for help. “Please come take me … I beg you… please come… call anyone to come and get me… please,” she pleaded, as first responders attempted to calm her for several hours. The IDF subsequently killed two PRCS paramedics who attempted to reach the car that day.

On February 10, 2024, after Israeli forces left the area, first responders uncovered a hideous scene: the decomposed bodies of Hind Rajab and her family in their car, riddled with 335 bullets with clear Israeli ballistics.

As audio of Rajab’s heart-wrenching phone call careened across the internet, the Israeli military attempted to distance itself from the crime by declaring its troops were “not present near the vehicle or within the firing range.” However, this deception collapsed when the US State Department and Washington Post produced evidence that the IDF had, in fact, been operating in the immediate area at the time. The Washington Post’s investigation determined that Israel was not only responsible for killing Rajab’s family, but that it killed the two first responders seeking to rescue her as well.

The Israeli government’s renewed campaign to undermine the established account of Hind Rajab’s killing is based entirely on speculative, often contradictory claims sourced entirely to Israeli and pro-Israel sources. Among the footnotes provided by Factsignal.org to raise doubts about Israel’s killing of Rajab is a Substack post by a pro-Israel activist named Mark Zlochkin which accepts the fact that Israeli forces massacred her and her family, but insists the soldiers did so by accident because the family was “mistaken for a hostile threat approaching tanks.”

Merging MAGA with Israeli foreign influence operations

The Trump campaign fired Parscale after SWAT officers violently arrested him at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida home on September 28, 2020 and involuntarily committed him to a mental health center. The arrest was prompted by a call from Parscale’s wife, who complained that he had become abusive, may have been suicidal and possessed ten firearms.

The Israeli government subsequently recruited the former Trump campaign manager as its media point man in the US, exploiting his connections to conservative media and a network of political influencers to transform MAGA into a vehicle for its most aggressive propaganda blitz yet.

Israel’s $6 million August 27, 2025 contract with Parscale’s Clock Tower earmarks“integration of narrative messaging into Salem Media Network Properties and aligned distribution channels.” This meant that one of the largest national conservative broadcast chains, which is partially owned by Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump, had been formally incorporated into a foreign influence operation.

Now, this vast media apparatus has become a digital megaphone for drowning out the cries of Israel’s youngest victims.