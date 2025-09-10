A new report suggests Israel played a key role in establishing the narrative that Iran was behind attacks on Jewish-focused establishments in Australia. The still unproven claim has since been used to poison relations between Tehran and Canberra.

Israeli spies provided Australia’s top intelligence agency with a “tip off” regarding at least one of the recent explosions at Jewish community buildings which Canberra has publicly blamed on Iran, according to Australia’s Sky News.

“Confidential sources have confirmed that Israel provided ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organisation) with a tip off, or lead, in relation to one of the firebombings,” the outlet acknowledged, though it insisted “the vast majority” of what it called “extensive leg-work” on the opaque investigation was carried out by Australian intelligence.

While the late 2024 explosions at a kosher restaurant in Sydney and Adas Israel Synagogue in Melbourne caused no injuries and little damage, Canberra has exploited the alleged bombings to justify recent diplomatic aggression against Tehran, which culminated in the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador on August 26.

Iran’s foreign minister lambasted Australia’s “ridiculous and baseless” claims, noting that the country has no incentive to target a Jewish-owned restaurant halfway across the world and that it “makes zero sense” for Tehran to do so. It’s described Australia’s termination of diplomatic ties as an attempt to provide cover for the Israeli genocide.

The designation came just one week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a brazen personal attack on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whom he trashed as “a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews.” The timing of Australia’s demolition of its relations with Iran, which occurred just one week later, has sparked widespread speculation that the decision to expel Tehran’s diplomats was an attempt to appease Israel.

In late August, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claimed the alleged culprits “use the dark web, they use encrypted messages, they use cryptocurrency,” and insisted his spies “were able to trace essentially the chain of command, if you like, right back to Iran.” Yet Australia has refused to provide any hard evidence that Iran was responsible for the explosions.

Israel is known to have infiltrated huge swathes of Iranian society, a dynamic which it weaponized during its 12-day war of aggression against Iran in June. A recent ProPublica report revealed that some of Israel’s earliest attacks, which neutralized much of Iran’s air defense network, were carried out by Israel’s intelligence agents, and that Israeli operatives even “identified the bedrooms in which Iranian nuclear scientists were sleeping.”

The Zionist state has a long history of orchestrating false flag attacks across the globe in order to encourage Jews to migrate to Israel, manipulate politicians, and generate public sympathy for its cause. Beginning in 1950, just two years after its creation, Israeli agents carried out at least three bombings of synagogues in Iraq. In 1954, Israeli spy Meir Max Bineth took his own life in an Egyptian prison after he’d been caught red-handed recruiting Arab Jews to carry out false flag bombings targeting civilian buildings in Egypt owned by the US and Britain, in what later became known as the “Lavon Affair.”

Much like the recent explosions in Australia, the bombings in Egypt appeared to be a form of psychological terrorism, which caused relatively little damage and injured no one. They did, however, serve as a highly convenient pretext for Australia to sever diplomatic relations with Iran.

For years, Israel and its proxies have angled to have Iran delegitimized on the world stage, both in terms of Tehran’s dealings with other states on an individual basis as well as its participation in multilateral organizations. In 2022, globetrotting Israel lobbyist Hillel Neuer appeared before Australia’s Senate in what he described as an effort to push Canberra to “expel the Islamic Republic of Iran from the UN Women’s Rights Commission; sanction regime institutions & individuals; and designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity.”

Following the announcement of Australia’s banishment of Iranian diplomats in late August, Neuer seemingly took credit for the move, as well as Canberra’s decision to deem the IRGC terrorists.

Prior efforts to gin up a phantom threat of antisemitism in Australia had largely fallen flat. In the most recent incident, a man associated with a notorious pro-Israel lobbying group known as the Australian Jewish Association was busted while orchestrating an attempted sting on a pro-Palestinian cafe in Sydney in coordination with the Murdoch-owned Daily Telegraph.

A period which saw several cars firebombed and the homes of well-known Zionists daubed with antisemitic graffiti ended with the arrest of a handful of deadbeats. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the suspects as “people who don’t have a particular issue, aren’t motivated by an ideology, but are paid actors.”

Australia’s Shadow Home Office minister previously suggested a “foreign government” was “engaging in state-sponsored terror targeting the Jewish community.”

But any evidence showing that foreign government was Iran — and not Israel — has yet to be revealed.