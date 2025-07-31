The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
15h

Israel's evil is boundless. There's a reason many refer to it as Israhell. But it's not just Israel, of course, it's the entire "West", especially the UK and its former colonies--and Germany. Moral cesspools, all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Williams's avatar
Mike Williams
12h

The Australian govt will be slathering over which tool and company can be used here to "protect children" /"combat mis-information"/"fight terrorism"/"stop nazis".

We are the worlds most compliant and gutless population...with absolute scum for politicians..

Luckily for the govt most of our media is left/Marxist leaning and loves all this stuff..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture