Israeli paper Haaretz plagiarizes Wyatt Reed
The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed explains how the liberal Israeli newspaper Haaretz rampantly plagiarized his analysis of the Amsterdam clashes, and how the same unethical reporter who stole his work smeared him six months ago.
