The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
9h

How do things always get worse.

Thanks for this report.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Reynolds's avatar
John Reynolds
9h

At the cost of landing on the Zionist $h!t list, it's a Zionist plot I tell you, not a stinking trope haha

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture