Horrifying testimony of scenes in a detention center for Palestinians appear to constitute an unprecedented public admission of torture by Israeli forces. The testimony was delivered by an Israeli reporter who served as an intel officer after October 7. A well-known Israeli journalist and former soldier has offered the first apparent acknowledgement of wide-scale torture by his country’s military, describing “masses” of Palestinians who were left “lying… in handcuffs” while subjected to never-ending Israeli music at the Hakirya military compound. […]

The post ‘House of horrors’: Israeli journalist-turned-intel officer confirms widescale torture of Palestinians first appeared on The Grayzone.

