Paul Edwards
7h

Nazi, murdering Israel is approaching the point when it will be expelled from the community of mankind, and find its dark way to the destruction it has deserved for 80 years.

Sean Griobhtha
8h

The ignorance of the American people is astounding. Either they remain ignorant for lack of information for which there is no excuse; or, they remain ignorant for ignorance’ sake even after knowing the truth. Recently it has been repeatedly documented that US special forces are running the CIA war in Syria, funding and providing weapons to terrorists labeled terrorists by the US State Department. There have been multiple news articles regarding US special forces active in Africa (all over Africa). One story within the last few years was a special forces group of Army Rangers in active combat in Africa, and there were injuries and death. Does anyone stop to ask, when there is no declared conflict for the US in Africa, why the fuck are Army Rangers involved in active combat there and why are they dying? The fact is, according to former CIA intelligence analysts, the US has special forces active in ~85% of the countries around the world.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-lies-and-damned-lies

