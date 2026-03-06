The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Israeli Infiltration Of Trump Admin Explained In Three Minutes

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Mar 06, 2026

“Like puppets on a string.”

Marco Rubio exposed what everyone already knew: Trump bombed Iran for Israel.

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal explains the Israeli infiltration of the Trump admin in three minutes.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture