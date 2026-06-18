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bigfatpop's avatar
bigfatpop
10h

The most frustrating part of the whole israeli parasites' propaganda campaign is that U.S. taxpayers have to foot the bill for every penny of the poison.

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Catherine Andrews's avatar
Catherine Andrews
11h

I have heard that the students at Northern Michigan University in Marquette have dropped their TPUSA affiliation and are in the process of renaming their conservative campus group. If Republican candidates in the Upper Peninsula don't reevaluate their Zionist support, primary elections may be affected. Is this happening anywhere else?

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