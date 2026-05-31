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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
2d

Truth will out. Money can only buy time.

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Violinmaven
2d

What are they hiding? Well, for one, they’re hiding that this was a False Flag and the guards there (according to them!) were ordered to STAND DOWN-in other words, DO NOT PATROL that area of the border.

Secondly, you will see that MANY ISRAELIS WERE MURDERED BY ISRAELI IDF TROOPS IN HELICOPTERS AND SHOOTING MISSILES INTO THEIR CARS AS THEY TRIED TO ESCAPE!!

Third, the supposed “Palestinians” that did that attack WERE REALLY ISRAELI TROOPS ACTING AS THOUGH THEY WERE PALESTINIANS!! In other words, the supposed perpetrators of the attack WERE ISRAELIS!! NOT Palestinians at all!!!

Why would they do this?? SO SATANYAHU COULD EFFECT GAZA 2035 AND GREATER ISRAEL!!! Look at what they are doing in LEBANON!! IT’S NO DIFFERENT THAN THE LEVELING OF GAZA!!

Who’s at fault here?? THAT TINY LITTLE BAS*ARD COUNTRY IN THE MIDDLE EAST NAMED ISRAEL!!! And…SATANYAHU!!!

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