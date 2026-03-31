Israel tortured 2 year old child, Gaza doctor testifies

27 year old doctor Bisan Ahmed works at the surgery center of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, which was severely damaged in a series of Israeli raids and bombings throughout the past two years



After surviving the genocidal assault on Gaza, Bisan has borne witness to an Israeli crime that is so shocking it’s almost impossible to describe.



She tells The Grayzone about the abuse by Israeli soldiers of an 18 month old child, Jawad Abu Nassar, who was allegedly tortured to force his father into a confession after both were abducted in the Maghazi refugee camp.



Translation by Hekmat Aboukhater

Camera/interview by Mohamed El-Saife

Produced by Max Blumenthal