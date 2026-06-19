Israel ignores MOU - Max on the Iran "deal"

Max Blumenthal joins Mario Nawfal to discuss the fallout from Trump's MOU with Iran
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Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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