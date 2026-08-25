Is grabbing an Israeli flag racial discrimination? A US judge says it is.

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal is joined by American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee President Jenin Younes to discuss one of the most disturbing attempts to abuse the US legal system to criminalize pro-Palestine activism.



In a case that Blumenthal describes as one of the most absurd and dangerous cases he's seen, a notorious Zionist agitator, Kammara Sumrall, filed a federal lawsuit against an older Palestinian woman, Janine Ali, for supposedly grabbing an Israeli flag she was wearing around her neck. Sumrall has accused Ali of targeting her because she was Jewish, alleging that the Israeli flag is, in fact, the "Jewish flag."



In rejecting a motion to dismiss, a judge agreed with the Zionist militant, stating that the Israeli flag "symbolizes the Jewish race."



Younes provides the shocking details behind the lawsuit against her client.