Iran presses its strategic edge - Max vs Mario

Mar 11, 2026

Max Blumenthal addresses challenges from host Mario Nawfal about the US-Israeli war on Iran, explaining how Iran currently holds the economic cards. In a war that began as a regime change attempt, Max outlines how Iran has turned the tables, forcing the US to fight for its very presence in the region, which Trump faces political ruin at home.

