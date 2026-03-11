Iran presses its strategic edge - Max vs Mario

Max Blumenthal addresses challenges from host Mario Nawfal about the US-Israeli war on Iran, explaining how Iran currently holds the economic cards. In a war that began as a regime change attempt, Max outlines how Iran has turned the tables, forcing the US to fight for its very presence in the region, which Trump faces political ruin at home.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
