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Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
4hEdited

Alinejad is a lying fraudster who is enriching herself off of the misery of Iranian youth. She encourages the poor youth to go infront of bullets while she enjoys her ill gotten money wit her sugar daddy in New York. She has received over $830,000 in U.S. funding under the guise of activism. She had a no competition contract with VOA which is illegal and paid her over $750,000 in taxpayer money . She goes around and commands $25,000 speaker fees for the garbage she gargles. She lives in a million dollar house in New York . And she is Israel’s favorite agent.

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esti marpet's avatar
esti marpet
4h

sick woman. this is very disturbing.

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