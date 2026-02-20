The Grayzone

🔴 In Munich I saw my enemies - The Grayzone live

Feb 20, 2026

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the follies of the Munich Security Conference, where a bipartisan cast of US leaders, European officials and a Clown Prince clamored for war from Iran to Ukraine, while AOC launched a campaign for... something. They will also cover the Trump-manufactured humanitarian crisis in Cuba, the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson, and more.

