🔴 In Munich I saw my enemies - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the follies of the Munich Security Conference, where a bipartisan cast of US leaders, European officials and a Clown Prince clamored for war from Iran to Ukraine, while AOC launched a campaign for... something. They will also cover the Trump-manufactured humanitarian crisis in Cuba, the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson, and more.
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
