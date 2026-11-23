Jalal Maleki, the spokesman for the Tehran Fire Department, joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to describe the harrowing scenes he witnessed during the war imposed on Iran this year by the US-Israeli coalition. Maleki recalls the shock of retrieving children from under the rubble of large residential buildings destroyed by the airstrikes, and details the US-Israeli pattern of targeting civilian neighborhoods with no regard for human life.



As one of the first one the scene after the US-Israeli bombing of the offices of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Maleki provides exclusive detail on what he saw there, and how he discovered members of the leader's family.



He also explains how US sanctions and the ongoing naval blockade have hampered his departments ability to save lives as it prepares for a possible third round of war in the near future.