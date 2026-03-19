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bob tomato's avatar
bob tomato
16h

Russia would be smart to phase out as much of foreign technologies as it can.

Such statements by the likes of Ukraine-born Ukolova are not just idle threats.

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
15h

Terrorism.... a speciality of the international organised crime syndicate operating via its puppet regimes US + Israel.

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/ww3-the-pentagon-brief

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