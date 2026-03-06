The Grayzone

David Lamb
16h

Considering that Trump has completely surrounded himself with Israeli 'handlers', and no good human being could get anywhere near him, his entire reality is psy-ops to exploit his fears.

I'm sure you know Max, that what you describe is the primary function of the FBI; crushing political dissent and protecting the Epstein class by any means necessary. This goes back to the founding of the FBI by Hoover, who I consider to be a previous 'Epstein'. The amount of resources the FBI devotes to legitimate law enforcement is miniscule compared the primary mission of protecting the Rothschild/Rockefeller/Epstein cabal that's controlled the US for more than a century. The legitimate law enforcement is only a cover.

I'm somewhat surprised that you're accepting the government mafia/mainstream-media story about what happened in Butler, PA. It took me about 30 seconds of watching video of events at that Trump rally to know that it was an intelligence-run false flag op rather than an assassination attempt. How much Trump was told of what would happen that day, I don't know, but clearly the entire 'secret service' detail was in on it, and were working as actors rather than a normal Secret Service protection detail. We know nothing about what Crooks intended to do that day, and there's zero credible evidence that he fired even one shot at Trump. The nearly cartoonish 'ear wound' promotion that conveniently served as manufactured fulfillment of prophecy to promote the celebration of Trump as 'messiah' in Israel ought to make the whole thing patently obvious.

I'm not intending to criticize; just offering a different perspective that I think people should consider. I'm looking at events with extensive experience in policing and human rights investigations, so I understand that most people are not going to see the details that I see from video.

John Guy
16h

Source:  The Bureau: The Secret History of the FBI

No institution is as critically important to America's security. No American institution is as controversial. And, after the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court, no institution is as powerful. Yet until now, no book has presented the full story of the FBI from its beginnings in 1908 to the present...

"The FBI is corrupt through and through. It must be dismantled.

Here is some Historical context: The reason why the DOJ and FBI cannot be trusted........

The FBI was never created with an "Congressional enabling act".

The FBI has been corrupt from day one. At its founding the FBI has no particularly compelling, or even legitimate, mission, it certainly has its illegitimate uses. DOJ  has been corrupt for a long time.

The FBI — then merely the Bureau of Investigation, or BOI — was created during a congressional recess and without congressional approval by the Attorney General(DOJ) in 1908 for purposes of “investigating” (read: Drumming up a scare over) the role of prostitution in “white slavery,” a forerunner of today’s “human trafficking” panic. It’s pretty much gone downhill from there.

The FBI and DOJ has  had 110 years to prove its worth. A dispassionate look at its history says that it far more often served as a center for blackmail, corruption, and political manipulation than as anything resembling a legitimate law enforcement agency.  

The mystery of the FBI's founding.On July 26, 1908, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was born when U.S. Attorney General Charles Bonaparte ordered a group of newly hired federal investigators to report to Chief Examiner Stanley W. Finch of the Department of Justice. One year later, the Office of the Chief Examiner was renamed, and in 1935 it became the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Congress had condemned “secret services,” “black cabinets,” spies, and detectives at this time, many Bureau critics have charged that the FBI was created in opposition to Congress’s will and so was born illegitimately

The FBI was never created with an "Congressional enabling act".

Senator Tawney complained that the Secret Service loan program gave “what Congress would never authorize …a secret-service bureau in every Department,” thereby creating “a system of espionage in this country which is entirely inconsistent with the theory of our government.”

The mystery is why did Attorney General Bonaparte just rearrange and add some function to The US Marshals Service which had been around for 110 years? The US Marshall service was not corruptible.

 The United States Marshals Service (USMS) is a federal law enforcement agency  within The.S. Department of Justice(28 U.S.C. & 561)  It is the oldest American federal law enforcement agency and was created by the Judiciary Act of 1789  during the presidency of George Washington  as the Office of the United States Marshal."

https://www.amazon.com/Bureau-Secret-History-FBI/dp/0312989776

