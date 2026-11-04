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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
11h

"...a party whose base is now passionate about ending America’s attachment to Israel."

Maybe. Put the party elite, and the actual elected politicians (with very few exceptions) remain beholden to the genocidal, apartheid state, and their Epstein class donors. Not holding my breath for any real change.

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Jasmine Musa's avatar
Jasmine Musa
11h

Love the analysis but remain skeptical of the democrats changing the Israel centric path US has chosen

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